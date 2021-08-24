Lacazette back in full training as Odegaard cleared to play for Arsenal

London, August 24: Mikel Arteta's selection options for Arsenal's EFL Cup tie with West Brom have been boosted by the availability of Martin Odegaard, while Alexandre Lacazette has resumed full training.
Lacazette has yet to feature for the Gunners this season after he tested positive for COVID-19 before their Premier League opener against Brentford.
The French striker has now returned to working with the rest of the first-team squad ahead of Wednesday's second-round tie against Championship opponents.
Lacazette scored 17 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions last season to finish as Arsenal's top goalscorer.
Odegaard joined Arsenal from Real Madrid on a permanent basis last Friday following a successful loan spell in the 2020-21 campaign. He scored one goal and provided two assists, while his 20 chances created was the most of any Arsenal player during his temporary spell in north London.
The Norwegian did not receive international clearance in time to feature in Sunday's 2-0 home defeat to London rivals Chelsea.
0 - In what is their 118th campaign in England's top four tiers, Arsenal have opened a league season with two defeats and no goals after two matches for the first time in their history. Damaged. pic.twitter.com/mlXMGzPLvt— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 22, 2021
Arteta will hope for a change of fortunes in the cup competition after back-to-back defeats in their opening two Premier League games.
Meanwhile, reserve goalkeeper Alex Runarsson is available again after overcoming COVID-19 but Arteta may hand a full debut to Aaron Ramsdale, signed from Sheffield United last week.
Defenders Hector Bellerin, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney and forward Gabriel Martinelli have all returned to training ahead of the tie after minor injury concerns.
Arsenal are without striker Eddie Nketiah, who has an ankle injury, amid reported interest from Crystal Palace.
The Gunners are also assessing the fitness of Brazilian forward Willian - recently linked with a move to Corinthians in his homeland - following his recovery from coronavirus.
Centre-back Ben White is absent after testing positive for COVDI-19 before the clash with Chelsea while midfielder Thomas Partey is still unavailable with an ankle injury.