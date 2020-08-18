Football
Lautaro Martinez: Inter ready for greatness after reaching Europa League final

By Sacha Pisani

Dusseldorf (Germany), August 18: Lautaro Martinez said Inter are ready for greatness after easing past Shakhtar Donetsk to secure their spot in the Europa League final.

Martinez and Romelu Lukaku each scored twice as Antonio Conte's ruthless Inter crushed sorry Shakhtar 5-0 in Dusseldorf on Monday (August 17).

Danilo D'Ambrosio was also on target for Inter, who advanced to their first European final since 2010, when they won the Champions League as part of their treble-winning season under former boss Jose Mourinho.

Barcelona target Martinez revelled in the result post-match, telling Sky Sport Italia: "It was an incredible night, the kind we dreamed of.

"It had been a long time since I played that well, and in a semi-final we proved Inter are ready for great things. We're ready for the final.

"These goals give me so much, as there was a period when I wasn't at my usual levels, but this experience helps you to grow. I am very happy with the way the team is playing and showing such character.

"We're getting better game by game and I am happy on a personal level too, as I am going to have my first child, so I dedicate the goals to my wife and family.

"We just keep getting stronger, showing maturity with both young players and more experienced ones like Samir Handanovic, Danilo D'Ambrosio and Diego Godin. They point the way and we all follow."

Standing in the way of Serie A runners-up Inter and European silverware are five-time Europa League champions Sevilla on Friday (August 21).

Martinez, who improved his season tally to 21 goals in all competitions as Inter reached their first Europa League decider since 1998, added: "Sevilla are a very strong side, we will try to rest over the next few days and prepare for this special match that we've been dreaming of. We hope it all goes well and Inter take the trophy home."

Story first published: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 4:40 [IST]
