Lautaro Martinez turned down 'lucrative offers' to stay at Inter

Milan, August 22: Inter expect Lautaro Martinez to stay at San Siro after he turned down "lucrative offers" from rival clubs, according to club CEO Beppe Marotta.
The Nerazzurri began their Serie A title defence on Saturday (August 21) with a 4-0 win over Genoa, but there were significant changes to the side that won the Scudetto last season.
New signings Hakan Calhanoglu and Edin Dzeko were among the scorers, with Simone Inzaghi in the dugout for the first time.
Antonio Conte, Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi all left Inter, and Martinez was also linked with a move away, Tottenham considered potential suitors.
However, the Argentina international – absent against Genoa, having won the Copa America in the off-season – appears certain to remain at Inter.
Marotta, speaking before Saturday's game, revealed Martinez had options elsewhere but preferred to continue with the champions.
"Lautaro is a player who explicitly asked to stay at Inter, despite receiving other lucrative offers," Marotta told DAZN.
"We are proud of that. He wants to prove himself a champion here, and we are very happy that he can continue his growth process at this club."
Martinez scored 17 Serie A goals last season as well as supplying six assists, with a goal involvement every 112 minutes.
That was his most prolific campaign in Serie A, with 20 goals across the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons combined.
The forward will now link up with Dzeko, who marked his Inter bow and 200th Serie A outing with both a goal and an assist.
He and Calhanoglu, who also scored one and made one, became the first Nerazzurri debutants to achieve that feat since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2006.