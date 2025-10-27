Luka Doncic To Miss At Least One Week Due To Finger Sprain And Leg Contusion

Football Lazio Secures 1-0 Victory Over Juventus As Basic Scores Early Goal Toma Basic's goal in the ninth minute secures a 1-0 win for Lazio against Juventus, extending the visitors' winless streak to eight matches in Serie A. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

Juventus' struggles continued as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Lazio in Serie A, marking their eighth consecutive match without a win. Toma Basic's early goal was enough to secure victory for Lazio, adding pressure on Juventus manager Igor Tudor after a midweek loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League. This result left Juventus eighth in the league standings.

Jonathan David's misjudged header allowed Basic to gain possession and score with a long-range shot that deflected off Federico Gatti, beating Mattia Perin. This goal came just nine minutes into the match in Rome. Despite efforts from Andrea Cambiaso and Francisco Conceicao, Juventus managed only one shot on target before the break.

Dusan Vlahovic hit the crossbar early in the second half but was flagged offside. Ivan Provedel made a crucial save from Manuel Locatelli's curling effort. Although Basic had another chance with a header saved by Perin, it was Juventus who dominated possession but failed to equalise. Vlahovic missed their best opportunity with a wayward header.

Basic's goal, timed at eight minutes and 35 seconds, was Lazio's fastest against Juventus since March 1996 when Giuseppe Favalli scored in the third minute. The Biancocelesti have now avoided defeat in six of their last seven home league encounters against Juventus, winning three and drawing one of their last four matches.

Juventus have now gone three league matches without scoring for the first time since September 2024. They are just one point ahead of Lazio in the table. This recent form highlights their ongoing challenges as they struggle to find consistency and results under Tudor's management.

Lazio's recent success against Juventus contrasts sharply with their previous record, where they lost nine out of ten encounters, drawing once. Their current unbeaten streak at home against Juventus reflects an improved performance and resilience in recent seasons.

The pressure mounts on Igor Tudor as his team continues to falter both domestically and in European competitions. With expectations high for a club like Juventus, finding solutions quickly is imperative to turn their season around and regain momentum.