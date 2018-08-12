Lazio set transfer deadline day for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Bengaluru, August 12: Possessing one of Europe’s hottest transfer property, SS Lazio have set Sunday as the final day for accepting any bids for acquiring the services of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbia international was arguably the stand-out performer in the Serie A last term and has been strongly linked with both Juventus and Real Madrid. Lazio have reportedly set a €120 million price tag for clubs interested in Milinkovic-Savic.
According to a story in La Repubblica, the club has told his agent that if he doesn’t bring in a proposal matching their asking price by Sunday, then the 23-year-old will be forced to stay in Rome at least until January. They claim that Lazio will not sell him for anything less than €120m and have no interest in entering the final week of the transfer window in Italy with a question mark over the player’s future.
12 - Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored more goals than any other midfielder in Serie A last season (12). Jewel. pic.twitter.com/fhFCYkmXjU— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) August 8, 2018
One thing for sure is that Milinkovic-Savic won’t be heading to the Premier League this summer as the England FA decided to prepone the deadline day this campaign. Manchester United were the favourites from the Premier League to land the Serbian.
As things stand, no club has made an offer for the midfielder, despite the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United having held brief initial talks during the beginning of the transfer window. AC Milan are still weighing up a move but Claudio Lotito will not accept offers below €120 million.
CRISTIANO RONALDO has demanded Juventus make a move for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.Juventus still have until August 31 to strengthen their squads.And Ronaldo wants the Old Lady to recruit the Serbian midfielder to galvanise his new club’s engine room. pic.twitter.com/ZGKNZyZ7XH— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) August 12, 2018
After roping in Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s highly unlikely that Juventus will splash out another amount in excess of €100 million for any player. Madrid, on the other hand, could be excited with this prospect. Missing out on Eden Hazard this window, Milinkovic-Savic could be his ideal replacement.
The Serbian international’s father however, was adamant on his son not making a move to Real Madrid. During the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, Nikola Milinkovic urged his son to remain in Serie A for a while before making it to La Liga.
AC Milan are the new favourites to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and will wrap up a €120m move before the end of the month (Gazzetta dello Sport)— RumorsTransfers 24/7 (@rumorstransfers) August 9, 2018