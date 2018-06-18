Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s father advises him to reject Manchester United, Real Madrid offer

London, June 18: One of the hottest properties in the transfer market this season, Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been issued a warning by his father on a potential transfer to two of the biggest clubs in the world.
Nikola Savic has urged his son to stay put in Serie A for a while before he makes a big money move outside Italy. Real Madrid, Manchester United and now even Barcelona are looking closely at the 23-year-old in this World Cup.
"Juventus would be the ideal team, perfect for him," Nikola told Tuttosport.
In Turin, at a club of great prestige that has dominated Calcio for years, he would have the opportunity to grow and improve again, to reach full maturity."
"After three seasons in Rome, Sergej knows Serie A perfectly, he has established himself and integrated in a big way and has learned the language well.
"And they have high-level players like Dybala, Douglas Costa and more that can win the Scudetto, the Coppa Italia, and make an important contribution to the Champions League. Why not ? Juve always go very far in this competition.”
"And if he wins the most prestigious title, Sergej could also aim for the Ballon d'Or."
SS Lazio have put an astonishing €100 million price tag on the Serbian with clubs willing to trigger that amount and land him in their squad. Manchester United have already signed Fred and Diogo Dalot and look to change their squad even more with Milinkovic-Savic.
Real Madrid will offload a few players this summer and are keen on investing in the right properties, Savic being one of them.
Milinkovic-Savic’s journey in the World Cup began on a high as Serbia beat Costa Rica 1-0 in Group E and continue to lead the table as Brazil were held by Switzerland in a 1-1 draw.
