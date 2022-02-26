Leeds United 0-4 Tottenham: Kane & Son make history as Spurs ease Conte concerns

London, Feb. 26: Tottenham responded to their setback at Burnley with a comfortable 4-0 win over struggling Leeds United on Saturday.
Spurs boss Antonio Conte had called his own future into question after they slipped to a fourth defeat in five Premier League games at Turf Moor, and his players produced the response he would have wanted at Elland Road.
EPL POINTS TABLE | RESULTS | FIXTURES
Goals from Matt Doherty, Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane effectively settled the contest within the first 30 minutes as the visitors breathed new life into their Champions League aspirations.
Kane teed up Son Heung-min for Tottenham's fourth as they combined to make Premier League history, leaving Leeds, who have now lost three consecutive home games in the top flight for the first time since November 2003, in no doubt that they are in a relegation battle.
37 - Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have combined for a Premier League goal for the 37th time, overtaking Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (36) as the duo who have assisted one another for the most goals in the competition’s history. Partners. pic.twitter.com/BFUzIOL3QM OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 26, 2022
After Pascal Struijk glanced a good chance wide, Tottenham took early control of the game and broke the deadlock after nine minutes, Doherty providing a fine side-foot finish to Ryan Sessegnon's low cross.
The home fans, quietened by that early blow, fell eerily silent just six minutes later after Kulusevski bustled his way into the box from the right and drilled a shot past Illan Meslier at the near post.
Robin Koch hit the base of the post as Leeds sought a way back into the contest, but they were 3-0 down before the half-hour mark, Kane expertly turning home Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's simple ball over the top, with Meslier rooted to his line.
4 - Today is the fourth time that Leeds have gone into half-time of a Premier League match three goals behind this season; only Watford in 2016-17 (five times) have ever done so more in a single season in the competition. Pennines. pic.twitter.com/dgeKSFl8uf— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 26, 2022
Marcelo Bielsa made two changes at half-time, but it did little to disrupt Spurs' control. Kane slid in Doherty for a second goal but Meslier saved well, before Son's follow-up was blocked by Koch.
Leeds' one clear chance of the second half summed up their recent fortunes: after Hugo Lloris made a mess of sweeping up a long ball, Stuart Dallas strode towards the unguarded net but dithered for too long and saw his shot closed down by Ben Davies.
Emerson Royal should have scored from a Kane throughball, but Son made no mistake with five minutes remaining as he latched onto Kane's long pass and fired beyond Meslier.
It was the 37th time those two have combined for a goal in the Premier League, overtaking the record held by Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.
What does it mean? Spurs ease tensions around Conte
Conte apologised for his outburst after the Burnley loss but admitted he had expected Spurs to be "more ready to fight and to win" when he arrived.
They certainly shrugged off a difficult few days in impressive style here, killing the contest within half an hour for just their second league win in six.
Spurs are now four points outside the top four with a game in hand, while Leeds could be dragged into the bottom three depending on Saturday's other results.
Wing-back wizardry
Conte's 3-4-3 system caused persistent problems for Leeds, particularly through the runs of Doherty and Sessegnon.
They combined for the opening goal and set up a further three chances between them, Doherty also assisting Kulusevski with a one-two.
Llorente led a merry dance
Diego Llorente endured a dreadful outing in which he managed to make life easier for Spurs' attackers.
After stepping over the ball when it seemed he would stop Kulusevski cutting in and scoring, he played Kane onside for the third goal and fell in the move that saw Sessegnon come within inches of adding a fourth.
What's next?
Spurs are in FA Cup action at Middlesbrough on Tuesday before their next league game at Everton on March 7. Leeds have a week to prepare for a trip to Leicester City.