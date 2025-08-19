Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch AUS vs SA 1st ODI in India, UK, Pakistan and other Countries?

Football Leeds United Triumph Over Everton 1-0 As Nmecha Scores Late Penalty Lukas Nmecha scored a late penalty to secure a 1-0 victory for Leeds United against Everton in their Premier League opener. The match showcased Leeds' strong performance at Elland Road. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

Lukas Nmecha secured a 1-0 victory for Leeds United over Everton by scoring from the penalty spot. This marked their first Premier League match of the season. Leeds, who had previously clinched the Championship title with 100 points, displayed confidence at Elland Road. It seemed they would only get a draw until Nmecha's decisive goal in the 84th minute.

Leeds dominated from the start, with Jordan Pickford saving an early attempt from Joel Piroe. Pascal Struijk missed a header from a promising position. Wilfried Gnonto also missed opportunities, sending one shot over and another into the side netting. Everton failed to register any shots before halftime.

In the second half, Everton showed some improvement. They introduced Jack Grealish, on loan from Manchester City, for his debut. Carlos Alcaraz and Jake O'Brien came close to scoring but couldn't find the net. Leeds maintained their momentum and were rewarded late in the game.

Ao Tanaka volleyed over before Anton Stach's deflected shot hit Tarkowski's arm, leading to a penalty awarded by Chris Kavanagh. Nmecha, who had entered just six minutes earlier, calmly placed his penalty into the bottom-right corner. Leeds held on through seven minutes of added time to secure the win.

Leeds' victory against Everton was significant as it marked only the third time two promoted teams won on opening day in Premier League history. Sunderland defeated West Ham 3-0 on Saturday, joining Leeds in this achievement. Previously, this occurred in 1997-98 and 2021-22 seasons.

Before this matchday, no Championship champion had won their first Premier League game since Sunderland beat Tottenham 1-0 in 2007-08. The last 17 champions had either drawn or lost their opening matches (five draws and twelve defeats).

Nmecha made history as well by becoming the first Leeds substitute to score on his Premier League debut since Alan Smith in November 1998. He is also the first debutant to score a penalty for any club in Premier League history.

Looking ahead, Leeds will face Arsenal on Saturday with renewed confidence after their win. Meanwhile, Everton will head into their first competitive match at Hill Dickinson Stadium against Brighton on Sunday still seeking their first point of the season.