Man United vs Sunderland Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League Match in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football Kudus' First Goal Helps Tottenham Defeat Leeds United 2-1 At Elland Road Tottenham secured a 2-1 victory over Leeds United, ending their unbeaten streak at Elland Road. Mohammed Kudus scored his first goal for Spurs, contributing significantly to the match's outcome. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 20:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Tottenham secured a 2-1 victory over Leeds United, ending the home team's 23-match unbeaten streak at Elland Road. Mohammed Kudus was instrumental, scoring in the 57th minute and assisting Mathys Tel's opening goal. Despite starting poorly, Tottenham managed to overcome their initial struggles and claim the win.

Leeds initially found themselves trailing when Mathys Tel scored in the 23rd minute. His shot deflected off Pascal Struijk and beat Karl Darlow at his near post. However, Leeds equalised before halftime through Noah Okafor, who capitalised on a rebound from Brenden Aaronson's shot.

Mohammed Kudus has quickly become a key player for Tottenham since his transfer from West Ham United for £55 million. His performance against Leeds added to his impressive tally this season, with one goal and four assists so far. Only Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo have more goal involvements in the league.

In the first half's stoppage time, Mathys Tel almost increased Tottenham's lead with a powerful header that hit the crossbar. Later, Kudus showcased his skill by outmaneuvering Gabriel Gudmundsson and scoring past a wrong-footed Darlow to put Tottenham ahead again.

Leeds pushed hard for an equaliser in the second half but were thwarted by Guglielmo Vicario's crucial save from Joel Piroe's attempt during stoppage time. This defeat leaves Leeds in 12th place after their third loss of the Premier League season.

Despite their victory, Tottenham's attacking efficiency remains a concern. They generated an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.52 from nine attempts compared to Leeds' 1.66 from 16 shots. This highlights areas needing improvement for Tottenham moving forward.

Impact on League Standings

The win propels Tottenham above Arsenal into second place in the standings, trailing leaders Liverpool by just one point. Meanwhile, Leeds' struggle to secure points continues as they remain mid-table after another challenging match.

Daniel Farke faces challenges with Leeds' defensive record as they have lost eight of their last ten Premier League games when conceding first. This includes three losses out of five matches played so far this season.

Kudus' contribution was vital in securing Tottenham's third away win of the current campaign, matching their total away victories from last season under Ange Postecoglou. His ability to both score and assist has been crucial for Frank's team this year.