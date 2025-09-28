English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Leeds United Manager Daniel Farke Claims Team Deserved Victory After 2-2 Draw With Bournemouth

In a thrilling match, Leeds United drew 2-2 with Bournemouth. Manager Daniel Farke expressed disappointment but praised his team's performance and resilience.

By

Leeds United's manager, Daniel Farke, expressed his belief that his team deserved victory after a late equaliser by Eli Kroupi resulted in a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at Elland Road. The match saw Bournemouth initially take the lead in the 26th minute when Antoine Semenyo's free-kick slipped under the Leeds wall. Joe Rodon then levelled the score with his second goal in English football's top four tiers.

Sean Longstaff put Leeds ahead with his first goal for the club, but Bournemouth showed resilience. They managed to extend their unbeaten run to five Premier League matches by securing a point. Leeds had been undefeated at home this season and had previously won all seven league encounters against Bournemouth at Elland Road before this match.

Farke: Leeds Deserved More Against Bournemouth

Farke shared his thoughts with BBC Sport, stating, "We had a really good game. I think we deserved to win this game." He acknowledged the impact of small details at this level and expressed pride in his team's performance despite the disappointment.

Semenyo's contribution to Bournemouth has been significant, as he has been involved in 11 goals across his last 13 Premier League appearances, scoring eight and assisting three. Cherries' manager Andoni Iraola commented on the physical nature of the game, noting that players like Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Longstaff posed threats during set-pieces.

Iraola told BBC Sport, "It's a good feeling when you score in stoppage time." He highlighted that all of Leeds' goals came from set-pieces and described the match as intense with limited clear opportunities.

The match concluded with both teams sharing points, reflecting their competitive performances on the field.

Story first published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 1:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 28, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out