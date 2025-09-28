Manchester City Triumphs Over Burnley 5-1 As Esteve Scores Two Own Goals And Haaland Shines

Unai Emery Calls On Aston Villa To Reach Their Best Level In Search Of First League Win

Toronto vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Where to Watch Lionel Messi match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Leeds United Manager Daniel Farke Claims Team Deserved Victory After 2-2 Draw With Bournemouth In a thrilling match, Leeds United drew 2-2 with Bournemouth. Manager Daniel Farke expressed disappointment but praised his team's performance and resilience. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 1:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Leeds United's manager, Daniel Farke, expressed his belief that his team deserved victory after a late equaliser by Eli Kroupi resulted in a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at Elland Road. The match saw Bournemouth initially take the lead in the 26th minute when Antoine Semenyo's free-kick slipped under the Leeds wall. Joe Rodon then levelled the score with his second goal in English football's top four tiers.

Sean Longstaff put Leeds ahead with his first goal for the club, but Bournemouth showed resilience. They managed to extend their unbeaten run to five Premier League matches by securing a point. Leeds had been undefeated at home this season and had previously won all seven league encounters against Bournemouth at Elland Road before this match.

Farke shared his thoughts with BBC Sport, stating, "We had a really good game. I think we deserved to win this game." He acknowledged the impact of small details at this level and expressed pride in his team's performance despite the disappointment.

Semenyo's contribution to Bournemouth has been significant, as he has been involved in 11 goals across his last 13 Premier League appearances, scoring eight and assisting three. Cherries' manager Andoni Iraola commented on the physical nature of the game, noting that players like Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Longstaff posed threats during set-pieces.

Iraola told BBC Sport, "It's a good feeling when you score in stoppage time." He highlighted that all of Leeds' goals came from set-pieces and described the match as intense with limited clear opportunities.

The match concluded with both teams sharing points, reflecting their competitive performances on the field.