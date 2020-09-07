Leeds United want Barcelona midfielder, a good deal?

Kolkata, September 7: Newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds United are said to be considering a £14.3m bid for Barcelona outcast Rafinha Alcantara as Marcelo Bielsa looks to strengthen his championship winning side.
The Whites have been pretty active in the transfer market as they look to make a strong impression after returning to the top tier of English football following a 16-year absence.
They have already made stellar signings like Rodrigo, Robin Koch and Helder Costa and Rafinha could be the next
Here, we look at whether the 27-year-old Brazilian international would be a good addition to Bielsa's side or not.
Career so far
Rafinha has spent his whole career contracted to Barcelona. He graduated from the La Masia academy and big things were expected from him. The Brazilian international actually made a promising start to his career, but he could never never take it to the next level. Injuries have played a large part while he has also been a victim of Barcelona's loan strategy and change of philosophy as they started looking to sign stars rather than creating them. At 27, Rafinha desperately needs to leave Camp Nou and look for a permanent move and Leeds could be the perfect destination..
Versatility
Every manager in the world loves to have versatile players in their team and Rafinha fits that bill. The 27-year-old is capable of playing in central midfield, attacking midfield, right wing, left wing and even as a false nine. Also, he has Barceloan DNA in his blood and that makes him an ideal player in Bielsa's system.
A good move?
Leeds and Rafinha could prove to be a match made in heaven. A manager like Bielsa is exactly what Rafinha needs to redeeem his career. Throughout his career, the 27-year-old was never truly trusted by the manager but he can be a key player at Elland Road and that can only bring good results.