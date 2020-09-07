Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Leeds United want Barcelona midfielder, a good deal?

By
Rafinha
Rafinha could be a good addition to Leeds United. (Supplied image)

Kolkata, September 7: Newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds United are said to be considering a £14.3m bid for Barcelona outcast Rafinha Alcantara as Marcelo Bielsa looks to strengthen his championship winning side.

The Whites have been pretty active in the transfer market as they look to make a strong impression after returning to the top tier of English football following a 16-year absence.

They have already made stellar signings like Rodrigo, Robin Koch and Helder Costa and Rafinha could be the next

Here, we look at whether the 27-year-old Brazilian international would be a good addition to Bielsa's side or not.

Career so far

Rafinha has spent his whole career contracted to Barcelona. He graduated from the La Masia academy and big things were expected from him. The Brazilian international actually made a promising start to his career, but he could never never take it to the next level. Injuries have played a large part while he has also been a victim of Barcelona's loan strategy and change of philosophy as they started looking to sign stars rather than creating them. At 27, Rafinha desperately needs to leave Camp Nou and look for a permanent move and Leeds could be the perfect destination..

Versatility

Every manager in the world loves to have versatile players in their team and Rafinha fits that bill. The 27-year-old is capable of playing in central midfield, attacking midfield, right wing, left wing and even as a false nine. Also, he has Barceloan DNA in his blood and that makes him an ideal player in Bielsa's system.

A good move?

Leeds and Rafinha could prove to be a match made in heaven. A manager like Bielsa is exactly what Rafinha needs to redeeem his career. Throughout his career, the 27-year-old was never truly trusted by the manager but he can be a key player at Elland Road and that can only bring good results.

More RAFINHA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Play IPL Tournament Mode and Win prizes
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, September 7, 2020, 11:29 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 7, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More