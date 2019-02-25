Football

Brendan Rodgers tipped to succeed Claude Puel at Leicester City

By
Brendan Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers is poised for a return to Premier League

Bengaluru, February 25: Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has emerged as the front-ruuner to replace Claude Puel at Premier League strugglers Leicester City.

Puel was sacked by the former Premier League champions after a string of indifferent results which culminated with a 1-4 thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace at home.

Leicester are currently languishing 12th in the Premier League table with just 32 points from 27 games.

Under Peul, Leicester succumbed to seven defeats in the last nine games and the club was quick to give the marching orders to the Frenchman, which they announced on their Twitter handle.

"Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Claude Puel, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect," the club tweeted.

"The Club would like to thank Claude for his efforts in leading the team during his 16 months in the role and wish him well in his future career.

Assistant Manager Jacky Bonnevay also departs with the Club's best wishes.

First Team Coaches Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler, supported by the Club's established backroom staff, will assume responsibility for the senior squad while the Club begins the process of appointing a new manager.

The Board will make no further comment until this process is complete," the club tweet added.

Rodgers, who is currently with Celtic, is reported to to have expressed his interest to complete the season with the Scottish giants.

The 46-year-old has previously coached Premier League clubs Liverpool, Swansea, Reading and Watford and football buffs are awaiting his return to England's top tier with bated breath.

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 14:27 [IST]
