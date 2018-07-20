Leicester City set to sign Liverpool stopper Danny Ward

Bengaluru, July 20: Leicester City are all set to sign Liverpool keeper Danny Ward in a £12 million deal as the Welsh shot stopper cuts his ties with the Kop.
Ward will be allowed to move to Leicester as the arrival of Alisson puts him way below the pecking order, behind Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet as well.
The Roma star moved to Anfield on Thursday (July 19) for £68m, which made him the most expensive goalkeeper in history.
Long-time Liverpool hopeful Ward will now have to move to play in the top flight and Jurgen Klopp is willing to let him go.
Leicester agreed the price and asked for permission to speak to Ward. The stopper was due to play for Klopp in a friendly against Blackburn Rovers tonight but that might not happen now.
Ward had a successful loan spell at Huddersfield but spent last season on the fringes. So his time is up with the Alisson deal.
Leicester’s swoop means they have real competition for the jersey and could open the door for Kasper Schmeichel to move on. Chelsea and Roma have both been linked with a swoop for the popular Danish No1.
Chelsea are in the market for a top keeper to replace Thibaut Courtois who looks set for Real Madrid. The Belgian has been stalling on his contract renewal for quite some time now and Chelsea realise that they need to sell him this summer or he will leave for free next summer.
Real Madrid are long admires of Courtois and are looking to take the advantage of the situation and sign the World Cup Golden Ball winner on a bargain.
Roma, meanwhile, will have a huge cash after the sale of Alisson but they will need to replace Alisson properly and are also strongly looking at the Dane.
We have to wait and see who energes victorious in the fight between the two clubs in the race for Schmeichel but Leicester City are right now in a position from where they can ask for a high fee for their priced asset knwoing that they already have a decent replacement.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.