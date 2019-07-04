Leicester City target Gary Cahill to replace Harry Maguire

Bengaluru, July 4: Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City are lining-up former Chelsea captain Gary Cahill as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire.
England international defender Maguire has told the Foxes he wants to leave the club with Manchester United and Manchester City both keen on signing the 27-year-old. The former Premier League champions are insisting they will only do business for £85m but should they cash-in on the ex-Hull City star then they may have found a cheap alternative.
Cahill, 33, is available on a free transfer after leaving the Blues following a highly-successful eight-year spell in West London. He already has a number of clubs chasing his services as he weighs-up his future with Arsenal joining the chase last week.
Now Leicester City are also plotting a swoop for the ex-Bolton veteran. However, they face competition from several other Premier League outfits.
West Ham are also keen while Cahill's former national team manager Roy Hodgson would love to bring the veteran defender to Crystal Palace. The 33-year-old is determined to remain in the top-flight and he is also believed to be aiming to stay in London.
That could rule out his old team Aston Villa, who are also interested in the centre-half. But the opportunity of regular first-team football could prove to be the key, and he is most-likely to get that at the Villa Park.
Aston Villa will be hopeful that they have enough quality to survive in their comeback season in the Premier League and someone of Cahill's experience and quality can prove to be a big asset to them.