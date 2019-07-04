Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Leicester City target Gary Cahill to replace Harry Maguire

By
cahill

Bengaluru, July 4: Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City are lining-up former Chelsea captain Gary Cahill as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire.

England international defender Maguire has told the Foxes he wants to leave the club with Manchester United and Manchester City both keen on signing the 27-year-old. The former Premier League champions are insisting they will only do business for £85m but should they cash-in on the ex-Hull City star then they may have found a cheap alternative.

Cahill, 33, is available on a free transfer after leaving the Blues following a highly-successful eight-year spell in West London. He already has a number of clubs chasing his services as he weighs-up his future with Arsenal joining the chase last week.

Now Leicester City are also plotting a swoop for the ex-Bolton veteran. However, they face competition from several other Premier League outfits.

West Ham are also keen while Cahill's former national team manager Roy Hodgson would love to bring the veteran defender to Crystal Palace. The 33-year-old is determined to remain in the top-flight and he is also believed to be aiming to stay in London.

That could rule out his old team Aston Villa, who are also interested in the centre-half. But the opportunity of regular first-team football could prove to be the key, and he is most-likely to get that at the Villa Park.

Aston Villa will be hopeful that they have enough quality to survive in their comeback season in the Premier League and someone of Cahill's experience and quality can prove to be a big asset to them.

More LEICESTER CITY News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 42 - July 4 2019, 03:00 PM
Afghanistan
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 12:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue