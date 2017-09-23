Leicester City vs Liverpool: Predicted line-ups

London, Sep 23: Craig Shakespeare’s Leicester City and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool meet in the Premier League just four days after their EFL Cup encounter in the midweek.
Goals from Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani knocked the Reds out of the cup competition much earlier than expected adding woes to Jurgen Klopp. The Reds are now winless in their last four games and will be keen to get back to winning ways.
Liverpool have suffered a massive dip of form since the international break afte starting the season on a pretty good note.
It was the third home win on the trot for the Foxes over Liverpool and Jamie Vardy is expected to be fit after skipping the midweek cup clash amid a defensive crisis for the visitors.
Leicester main man Jamie Vardy and Christian Fuchs should return after missing the midweek EFL Cup win, but Matt James remains sidelined.
Islam Slimani could retain his place after scoring a wonderful second goal on Tuesday, as the likes of Riyad Mahrez return for Premier League duty.
Emre Can, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren all face late fitness tests ahead of the trip back to Leicester as Jurgen Klopp juggles a potential defensive crisis. Meanwhile, Sadio Mane will be serving the third game of his suspension following his controversial dismissal against Manchester City.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be given his second start in four days with Can a doubt, while Ragner Klaven keeps his place in defence.
Here are the predicted lineups of both sides:
Leicester City starting XI (4-4-2): Kasper Schmeichel; Danny Simpson, Wes Morgan, Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell; Riyad Mahrez, Wilfred Ndidi, Andy King, Demarai Gray; Islam Slimani, Jamie Vardy
Liverpool starting XI (4-3-3): Simon Mignolet; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Philippe Coutinho; Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino