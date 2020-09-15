Leicester City want AS Roma star winger, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Sep 15: If reports in England are to be believed, Premier League giants Leicester City are looking to bolster their attack with a £23 million swoop plotted for AS Roma winger Cengiz Under.
A player who has been widely linked with a number of big clubs in England like Manchester United and Liverpool in the past, Under is reportedly a target of Brendan Rodgers as he looks to shake off final day disappointment from the last season and look to challenge for top four once again this campaign.
For most parts of the last season, Leicester City looked destined for a top-four finish but a dip in form in the closing stages ensured that the Foxes missed out on a Champions League finish on the final day. Rodgers knows that things will be much harder this season with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs, Everton and others all improving significantly.
The Foxes have seen just one major incoming this summer in the form of Timothy Castagne from Atalanta who has made a debut to remember but the Foxes also lost their star left-back Ben Chilwell to Chelsea. Lack of reinforcements could hurt the Foxes dearly and Rodgers is doing everything in his power to ensure that East Midlands club stays competitive at the highest level.
Cengiz Under could be a brilliant addition to the Leicester City attack and there is no doubt that the Foxes are in need of additions on the flanks. The current options Leicester City have on the flanks are Marc Albrighton, Harvey Barnes, Demarai Gray and Rachid Ghezzal while Ayoze Perez is also capable of playing out wide. And Under could be a massive upgrade on any of these players barring Barnes.
Under made his move to AS Roma from his homeland club Istanbul Basaksehir in 2017 and things got off to a promising start, as the youngster bagged seven goals in 26 Serie A matches in his maiden campaign. But, he has not quite been able to build on that strong season due to injury problems as well as Roma's overall struggles.
After three seasons at the Italian capital, Under's career has somewhat stalled at Stadio Olympico and a move to Premier League could be just what he needs. A dynamic and pacey winger who likes to operate from the right-hand side, Under would walk into the Leicester City starting XI and could form an excellent partnership with the likes of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy.
Under's injury record is something not too promising but a fee of £23 million for a promising 23-year-old winger could prove to be a massive bargain for the Foxes if the move pays off. It's certainly a risk worth taking.