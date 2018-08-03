Leicester exploring possibility of signing Adnan Januzaj from Real Sociedad

London, Aug 3: Leicester City are looking at the possibility to land former Manchester United youngster Adnan Januzaj on a permanent deal this summer, according to reports in England.
Following the £60m sale of Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City, manager Clause Puel is keen to add some creativity to their flanks this summer and reportedly has inquired about the Belgian.
The youngster successfully broke into the first team in the Premier League under the guidance of then Manchester United boss David Moyes during the 2013-14 season and was destined to have a successful career.
However, since Van Gaal's appointment in the following season, the player's game time became limited as the player only got seven chances at United before he was shifted to Dortmund on loan at the start of the 2015-2016.
Still, also there the player saw opportunities even more difficult to come by and in the following season, he was again sent on a season-long loan to a relegated Sunderland team by Mourinho, which ultimately grew as his last display in English soil.
The Belgian player, at last, was sold last Summer with a buy-back clause to La Liga side Real Sociedad and since his move, the player seemed to be achieving his football rhythm again.
The Belgian looks to have found a new lease of life again in Northern Spain and his string of impressive performances eventually satisfied Roberto Martinez to include the winger in Belgium's World Cup squad.
The youngster also scored a wonderful solo in the world Cup to be in the limelight again and it seems his World Cup performances have triggered Leicester to make a move for them.
As of now, Leicester following the sale of Mahrez do not have many options on the right flank. Young attacker Andy Gray can be a choice in the attack, however, Puel seemed to be now looking for an experience can to whom he can rely on.
And Januzaj who is capable of playing anywhere behind the striker can be a good addition in their squad. The 23-year-old has played a similar role for his Spanish team the last term as Mahrez did for Leicester so it seems to be a good fit thanks to his ability to cut in from the wing and use both feet.
Leicester are seriously interested in signing Adnan Januzaj. Man United have a first option to sign him back. #lcfc #mufc (via @niels_27) pic.twitter.com/R4AsVhBbOZ— Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) August 2, 2018
However, regarding a deal, United are understood to retain a first option buy-back clause on the 23-year-old but the Red Devils are unlikely to take it up at this stage.
As per reports, Leicester have not made any official bid yet but with only six days remaining for the closure of the window, the transfer process could soon be seen fastened now.
Januzaj played 35 times for Sociedad last season, scoring four goals in all competitions.