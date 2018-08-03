Musa's Al Nassr signing marred by bizarre video

Bengaluru, August 3: Nigeria forward Ahmed Musa has completed a big-money move from former Premier League champions Leicester City to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, though his signing was marred by a bizarre video footage.
Musa, who was on loan with Russia's CSKA Moscow has signed a four-year deal with the Saudi giants for an undisclosed fee.
He had shot to limelight after scoring twice for the Foxes in a 4-2 pre-season friendly defeat against Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona two years ago.
Musa had joined Leicester from CSKA Moscow in July, 2016, but struggled to justify a heavy price tag, scoring just twice in 21 Premier League appearances before seeking a loan return to the Russian side 18 months later.
The 25-year-old was one of the saving graces for Nigeria during the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Russia, scoring both the goals in their team's 2-0 win against Iceland as the Super Eagles failed to advance past the group stage.
Al Nassr confirmed the signing of the World Cup star on their Twitter handle.
#ALNASSR signed a four year contract with Nigerian left winger and former @LCFC player Ahmed Musa @Ahmedmusa718, welcome to the Global Club Ahmed! pic.twitter.com/03gAQvOW6q— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrSaudiFCe) August 2, 2018
It was accompanied by a bizarre video clip which consisted of a flight taking off from London directly to Al Nassr, with an unidentified man making his way through security. The video ends with the plain flying close to the main stand at Riyadh's King Fahd Stadium and just clearing it as the captain announced their arrival. Though the identity of Musa is not revealed in the video, there were some footage of his past exploits with Leicester, CSKA Moscow and his recent World Cup strikes against Iceland.
Ahmed Musa 🇳🇬... ✅pic.twitter.com/DJlZJnEl7z— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrSaudiFCe) August 2, 2018
Al Nassr had finished third in the Saudi Arabian professional league last season, by virtue of which they made the AFC Champions League play-offs cut.
Al Nassr, who are based at Riyadh's King Fahd Stadium, begin their 2018-19 league campaign with a trip to Ohod on August 30.
(With Agency inputs)