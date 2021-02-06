Goretzka and Martinez not in Bayern's Club World Cup travelling party

Munich, Febryary 6: Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez were not part of the Bayern Munich squad that departed for the Club World Cup on Friday.
Bayern caught a flight to Qatar after their 1-0 victory over Hertha Berlin, which was secured by a deflected first-half strike from Kingsley Coman.
Hansi Flick's side kept a clean sheet thanks to Manuel Neuer's seven saves but they looked vulnerable on the counterattack with Joshua Kimmich anchoring the midfield alone at the Olympiastadion.
Goretzka and Martinez were absent following positive coronavirus tests and they did not travel to Doha with their team-mates.
"We have to look from day to day how things are going for both of them," Flick said.
"Leon is looking a little better, Javi will probably not make it. If not for the first game, then maybe for the second."
Bayern take on Al Ahly on Monday and will contest either the third-place play-off or the final against Palmeiras or Tigres UANL three days later.
The European champions left Germany after opening a 10-point advantage at the Bundesliga summit, though a missed penalty from Robert Lewandowski in the first half against Hertha meant the match was tighter than expected.
"You could tell it would be fiercely contested. Pal Dardai's team fight for every square centimetre," Thomas Muller, who set up Coman to become the first player to reach double figures for goals and assists in the Bundesliga this season, told DAZN.
"We should definitely have scored one or two more goals, so it was a close run thing in the end.
"You can't celebrate in every game. What is striking is that the clean sheet is becoming more and more common."