Football Leverkusen's Kasper Hjulmand Confident Facing PSG In Champions League Match Bayer Leverkusen's manager Kasper Hjulmand is optimistic about his team's chances against PSG in the Champions League. Despite recent challenges, he believes they can compete effectively at home. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 20:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Bayer Leverkusen's manager, Kasper Hjulmand, expressed confidence in his team's ability to secure a positive result against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the upcoming Champions League match. Leverkusen will host PSG at the BayArena on Tuesday, aiming to build on their recent 4-3 victory over Mainz. Despite being fifth in the Bundesliga, Leverkusen has faced challenges in the Champions League, drawing their first two matches against PSV and Copenhagen.

PSG's recent form has been inconsistent, as they lost their top spot in Ligue 1 after a draw with Strasbourg. However, Hjulmand remains cautious about underestimating the reigning Champions League holders. He stated, "PSG are perhaps the best team in the world. They have won five trophies in this calendar year. We have a lot of respect and it will be a difficult task." The manager acknowledged PSG's strengths but also highlighted opportunities for Leverkusen.

Hjulmand is optimistic about his team's chances despite facing a formidable opponent. He noted that PSG's aggressive style could create openings for Leverkusen to exploit. "We have confidence in our own game and I think we will have our chances," he said. The team is determined to showcase their abilities on home turf and give their all to win.

Leverkusen's recent European performance has been mixed, with only one win out of six matches in 2025. Nevertheless, Hjulmand remains unbeaten since taking over from Erik ten Hag, with seven games across all competitions without defeat. He believes his team is progressing well and learning from each match.

The team faces injury setbacks as several key players will miss the clash against PSG. Nathan Tella, Lucas Vazquez, Exequiel Palacios, Malik Tillman, and Axel Tape are sidelined due to injuries. However, Patrik Schick and Jarell Quansah are hopeful of making an appearance.

PSG's away record against German teams in the Champions League has been less than stellar. They have only won two of their last ten away games against German sides (D2 L6), failing to keep a clean sheet in any of those matches since February 2014 when they defeated Leverkusen 4-0.

A victory for PSG would see them equal their longest winning streak in the competition's history—six consecutive wins achieved between September and December 1994. Despite this potential milestone for PSG, Hjulmand is focused on maintaining his team's unbeaten run and continuing their development.

Hjulmand emphasised the importance of analysing each game to identify areas for improvement. "We are making good progress," he added. "After every game, I analyse what we've learned and what we need to improve." His focus remains on unlocking the full potential of his squad as they prepare for this crucial encounter against PSG at home.