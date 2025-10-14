Lewandowski Faces Uncertain Recovery Timeline Ahead Of Barcelona's Clasico Against Real Madrid

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV?

Barcelona is grappling with injury issues in their attacking lineup, as Robert Lewandowski sustained a hamstring injury while playing for Poland. Despite scoring in Poland's 2-0 victory over Lithuania, which placed them second in Group G of the World Cup qualifiers, Lewandowski's performance has come at a cost for Barcelona. The club, currently second in LaLiga, will miss his presence in their upcoming match against Girona at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Barcelona announced that Lewandowski suffered a muscle tear in his left thigh's biceps femoris. The recovery timeline remains uncertain and depends on how the injury heals. This setback means he will miss crucial games, including the Champions League clash with Olympiakos and the season's first Clasico against Real Madrid on October 26.

The Polish striker has been a key player for Barcelona this season, netting four goals in nine appearances across all competitions. Only Ferran Torres has outscored him with ten goals but is also sidelined due to injury. This leaves Barcelona with limited options upfront as they navigate through these challenging fixtures.

In addition to Lewandowski and Torres, several other players are dealing with injuries. Raphinha, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Joan Garcia are all unavailable due to various ailments. These absences have put pressure on the team's depth and ability to perform consistently.

Despite these challenges, there is some positive news for Barcelona. Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez have resumed training and might be available for selection from the bench this weekend. Their return could provide much-needed support as the team faces Girona.

As Barcelona navigates this period without key players like Lewandowski, they must rely on their squad depth and tactical adjustments to maintain their position in LaLiga and progress in the Champions League. The team's resilience will be tested as they face significant challenges ahead without some of their star performers.