Argentina vs Venezuela Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Lionel Messi in WC Qualifiers Match?

Football Belgium Triumphs 6-0 Against Liechtenstein As Youri Tielemans Shines In Captaincy Debut In a commanding performance, Belgium defeated Liechtenstein 6-0 in World Cup qualifying. Youri Tielemans scored twice in his captaincy debut, leading the team to victory. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 2:52 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Belgium showcased their dominance in World Cup qualifying by defeating Liechtenstein 6-0 in Group J. Youri Tielemans, recently appointed as captain by Rudi Garcia, led the charge with two goals, including a remarkable volley. Maxim De Cuyper, Arthur Theate, Kevin De Bruyne, and Malick Fofana also contributed to the scoreline. This victory places Belgium just three points behind group leaders Wales, with two games in hand.

Belgium has shifted away from their traditional wing-back system. Despite this change, full-backs Maxim De Cuyper and Thomas Meunier were pivotal. De Cuyper had four shots and created three chances, while Meunier led with four chances created and completed 90% of his passes. Their performances were instrumental in Belgium's commanding win.

The match began with Belgium on the front foot. De Cuyper came close twice before finally scoring with a header from Meunier's cross in the 29th minute. Tielemans doubled the lead shortly after halftime when Liechtenstein failed to clear a long ball effectively, allowing him to score past Benjamin Buchel.

In the second half, Belgium extended their lead quickly. Arthur Theate scored from a De Cuyper cross after hitting the woodwork earlier. Kevin De Bruyne added another goal just two minutes later with a composed finish past Buchel. Tielemans then converted a penalty in the 70th minute after Alessio Hasler fouled Theate.

Despite missing some opportunities, Belgium exceeded their expected goals (xG) of 3.33. Lois Openda and Fofana missed significant chances but did not impact the final result negatively. Liechtenstein struggled throughout and failed to register any shots during the match.

Final Flourish

Malick Fofana sealed Belgium's triumph in stoppage time with a curling shot into the bottom-right corner. This comprehensive victory highlights Belgium's strength and tactical flexibility as they continue their World Cup qualifying campaign with confidence.

Belgium's performance against Liechtenstein underscores their potential to challenge for top spot in Group J. With key players like Tielemans and De Bruyne leading by example, they are well-positioned for future success in their qualifying journey.