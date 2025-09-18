Football Lionel Messi Agrees Inter Miami Contract Extension to Stay Beyond 2026 World Cup: Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 20:13 [IST]

Lionel Messi is set to prolong his Major League Soccer (MLS) adventure, with Inter Miami reportedly securing an agreement to extend his contract. The new deal will keep the Argentine superstar in the United States beyond the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

According to AFP, the official announcement is expected within the next two weeks. Since joining Inter Miami in 2023 after a difficult spell with Paris Saint-Germain, Messi has already left an indelible mark on the league. He was named MLS Most Valuable Player in 2024 despite his side bowing out of the playoffs and earlier this year became the quickest player to score 40 goals in league history.

Messi first rose to prominence at FC Barcelona, where he spent 17 years and won 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies. His crowning moment came in 2022 when he finally fulfilled his dream of winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner remains one of football's most decorated athletes.

While Messi shows no signs of slowing down at the club level, his international career may soon draw to a close. He recently struck twice in Argentina's 3-0 win over Venezuela in Buenos Aires - possibly his last World Cup qualifier at home. Speaking before the match, he admitted: "I don't know if there will be friendlies or more matches after Venezuela, but it is a very special match."

Messi, who turns 39 next year, has hinted that the 2026 World Cup could mark his farewell from international football, though fans will still have the chance to watch him light up MLS in the years ahead.