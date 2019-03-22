Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Messi to start for Argentina after nine-month absence

By Opta
Lionel Messi set for first Argentina start since the World Cup last-16 exit at the hands of France in Russia last June
Lionel Messi set for first Argentina start since the World Cup last-16 exit at the hands of France in Russia last June

Madrid, March 22: Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that Lionel Messi will start against Venezuela on Friday (March 22), ending his nine-month absence from the national side.

Messi has not represented his country since the World Cup last-16 exit at the hands of France in Russia last June.

Following that 4-3 defeat, Messi took a self-imposed break from the international game, missing six games that have marked the beginning of Scaloni's tenure.

But he will feature from the start in Friday's friendly in Madrid as Argentina step up their preparations for the Copa America, which gets under way in less than three months.

"It's a joy that Messi comes back," Scaloni told a news conference. "Despite my youth, I have a chance to train him.

"I have to try to get the team to accompany him and make the best of it. Let's hope that with Messi's return the team is more empowered."

Although revelling in the return of Messi, Scaloni was disappointed to see Angel Di Maria withdraw from the squad due to a muscular problem.

"When a player gets hurt, it's never good, both for the coach and for the group," Scaloni added. "I would have liked to see Angel.

"Hopefully, when we have to give the list for the Copa America, all players are available."

Argentina will be strong favourites to overcome Venezuela at the Wanda Metropolitano, especially with Messi restored to the line-up, but Scaloni is taking nothing for granted.

"They're a team on the rise. They play pretty direct football," he said. "Venezuela is a very difficult rival. It's a good test for what's coming.

"Tomorrow we will try to do our best. We'll attack and when we do not have the ball, defend as best as possible."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
2019 ICC World Cup tickets back on sale
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 1:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue