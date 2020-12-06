Messi is Barcelona's player – PSG chief Leonardo responds to Neymar plea

Montpellier, December 6: Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo said "we don't touch other people's players" when asked about the possibility of Lionel Messi teaming up again with Neymar at the Ligue 1 champions.
Brazil international Neymar caused a stir in the week, saying there is nothing he wants more than to line up alongside his former Barcelona team-mate again next year.
Messi failed to engineer a move away from Barca in the previous transfer window but, with his contract running out next June, it remains unclear whether he will choose to leave in 2021.
Neymar and Messi played together at Camp Nou between 2013 and 2017, but Leonardo did not want to talk up the chances of a mouth-watering reunion between the pair in Paris.
"You know, it's normal for Neymar to say that to an Argentinian journalist," he told Canal+. "He had to talk about Messi. It's normal.
"We have to maintain respect for others. He's a Barcelona player. When somebody talks about our players, we are not happy. So we don't touch other people's players. Now is not the time to think about the transfer window.
🤩 @KMbappe ⚽️#MHSCPSG pic.twitter.com/DSQK2a0t1u— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) December 5, 2020
"We are very happy with the squad we have. We are thinking of our season and the end of the first part of the season, which was very complicated.
"We have to stay focused on our goals such as qualifying for the last 16 in the Champions League. And also we have to think about Ligue 1, and avoid finding ourselves in a complicated situation. Let's keep our focus."
After picking up just one point from their previous two Ligue 1 games, PSG returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Montpellier on Saturday (December 5).
Kylian Mbappe scored the third in stoppage time with his 100th goal for the club and Leonardo revealed talks over a new contract for the 21-year-old are progressing well, with his current deal running out in 2022.
"We're talking," he said. "We want to discuss and he also wants to discuss. Now is also the time to come to a clearer idea of his future.
"It is going well. We have taken steps forward compared to 10, 15 days ago and we will continue."