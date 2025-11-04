Football Lionel Messi Better Than Me? I Don't Agree! Cristiano Ronaldo Ignites Rivalry In Piers Morgan Interview: WATCH By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 8:08 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The age-old football rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been reignited - and this time, it's the Portuguese superstar himself who has thrown fresh fuel into the fire.

In a preview clip from his latest sit-down with British journalist Piers Morgan - set to air on November 4 - the Al Nassr forward was asked the question that has divided fans for nearly two decades: "They say Messi is better than you. What do you think?"

Ronaldo's reply was classic CR7 - direct and unapologetic. "Messi better than me? I don't agree with that opinion. I don't want to be humble," he said with confidence, smiling as he doubled down on his belief in his own greatness.

The comments are certain to reignite football's most passionate debate. Between them, Ronaldo and Messi have won an astonishing 13 Ballon d'Ors, multiple league titles across Europe, and every major club trophy - rewriting football's modern history in the process.

Now both at the twilight of their legendary careers, the icons have taken their talents beyond Europe. Ronaldo continues to dominate headlines in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr, while Messi dazzles fans in the United States with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

In the same interview, Morgan referenced remarks made by Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney, who had once publicly stated that Messi was the superior player. But the 39-year-old brushed off the comparison calmly.

"It doesn't bother me at all," Ronaldo said, maintaining his trademark composure.

Whether this fiery comment rekindles the endless "GOAT" discussion or simply adds another chapter to their long-standing rivalry, one thing remains certain - both have left an indelible mark on the beautiful game.

While Ronaldo insists he's not considering retirement yet, fans around the world are already dreaming of one final showdown between him and Messi - perhaps on football's grandest stage - the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Their story isn't over yet, and once again, Cristiano Ronaldo has ensured the world is talking about it.