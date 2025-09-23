Football Lionel Messi likely to feature for Argentina in Kerala Friendlies By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 20:19 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Lionel Messi is set to return to India with the Argentina national team, as Kochi prepares to host the FIFA World Cup champions for a high-profile friendly in November, as per a report from PTI.

Officials from Kerala's sports department confirmed on Tuesday that the match will be staged between November 12 and 18 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with Australia emerging as the most likely opponent. A member of Argentina's support staff is expected in Kochi on Wednesday for a venue inspection, taking the arrangements one step closer to reality.

The visit ends months of speculation, after reports in August suggested Argentina might cancel their plans. However, later that month the Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced their November window would feature two friendlies - one in Angola and another in Kerala. "The Argentine national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will have two FIFA friendlies in the remainder of 2025. The second, from November 10 to 18, will be played in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala, India," the AFA stated. Kerala's sports minister V Abdurahiman further confirmed the match and highlighted the state's efforts since 2024, when he personally travelled to Spain to meet AFA officials.

For Indian fans, Messi's presence is the biggest attraction. The Inter Miami forward, fresh from leading Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar and continuing into the 2026 qualifiers, remains a global icon at 38. His potential final appearance in India as an active player adds historic value to the fixture, igniting excitement among supporters across the country.

This will be Argentina's second trip to India, the first being in 2011 when Messi captained the side to a 1-0 win over Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on his debut as national team skipper. The upcoming match in Kochi is expected to draw massive crowds, with the stadium's capacity of over 40,000 likely to be filled.

Adding to the excitement, Messi is also scheduled for a multi-city India tour in December, covering Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Delhi, with a meeting planned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For Kerala, hosting the reigning world champions represents not just a sporting spectacle but also a landmark cultural event, positioning the state on the global football map once again.