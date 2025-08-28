UCL 2025-26: Full List of Qualified Teams for Champions League Group Stages, Pots - All You Need to Know

Football Lionel Messi Scripts Comeback For Inter Miami With Brace, Powers Herons To Leagues Cup Final: WATCH By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 10:21 [IST]

After weeks away from the spotlight, Lionel Messi returned in spectacular fashion, inspiring Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over Orlando City in the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinal at Chase Stadium on Wednesday. The Argentine maestro's late heroics not only secured Miami's spot in the August 31 final but also clinched their place in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The evening didn't start well for the Herons. Despite dominating possession, Miami went into the break trailing 1-0 after Marco Pasalic struck in first-half stoppage time, silencing the home crowd. The setback set the stage perfectly for Messi's comeback masterclass.

The turning point came in the 77th minute when Orlando, reduced to ten men, conceded a penalty. Messi stepped up with his trademark composure and slotted the ball past the keeper to level the score.

Just over ten minutes later, he delivered again-this time linking up with former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba in vintage fashion. Alba's precise lay-off found Messi inside the box, and the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner clinically buried the go-ahead goal in the 88th minute.

With Orlando reeling, Miami sealed the result in stoppage time through Telasco Segovia, who finished off a clever exchange with Luis Suárez, adding gloss to a night dominated by Messi's brilliance.

The win continues Miami's brilliant run in the revamped Leagues Cup, which has drawn unprecedented attention with its no-draw, shootout-deciding format. Messi's return to form has further elevated the tournament's profile, with surging viewership, sponsorship interest, and social media buzz showcasing his unparalleled global impact.

For Inter Miami, the timing couldn't be better. Messi's brace takes his tally to 25 goals in all competitions this season and reaffirms his status as the face of MLS's growing international presence.

As the Herons prepare to face either LA Galaxy or Seattle Sounders in the final, one thing is certain-Messi remains the man for the big moments, and North American soccer continues to reap the rewards of his magic.