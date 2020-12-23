Messi surpasses Pele's record with 644th Barcelona goal

Barcelona, December 23: Lionel Messi has set a new one-club goals record after netting for the 644th time as a Barcelona player, surpassing Pele's haul.
Messi matched the total of 643 goals that Brazil legend Pele – one of the greatest players to grace the game – racked up in an 18-year career at Santos.
The six-time Ballon d'Or winner headed in his record-equalling goal against Valencia on Saturday and surpassed Pele's tally on Tuesday (December 22).
Having created the opener with a cross for Clement Lenglet and played a crucial role in Barca's second against Real Valladolid, Messi swept home after latching onto Pedri's clever flick in the 65th minute to make it 3-0.
As well as taking him past Pele, it was also Messi's 451st goal in La Liga.
His effort against Valencia made the 33-year-old the first player to reach the 450 milestone for a single club in any of Europe's top five leagues.
💥💥💥 BOOOOOOM! GOAL BARÇA! LEO #MESSI! 0-3! pic.twitter.com/FIWb7VxPr6— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 22, 2020