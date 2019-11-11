Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lionesses get off to a winning start in Hero U-17 Women’s Championship opener

By
Lionesses celebrate Lynda Kom’s goal against Panthers in the Hero U-17 Women’s Championship. Credit: ISL Media
Lionesses celebrate Lynda Kom’s goal against Panthers in the Hero U-17 Women’s Championship. Credit: ISL Media

Kalyani, Nov. 11: Alex Ambrose-coached Lionesses handed Panthers a 3-0 defeat in the inaugural match of the 2019 Hero U-17 Women’s Championship here on Monday.

Sudha Tirkey (17’ O.G.) shot into her own net before goals from Lynda Kom (35’) and Priyanka Sujeesh Pottekat (73’) saw the Lionesses claim full points.

The championship organised by Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) is aimed at showcasing the best of talent for Indian team selection ahead of country’s participation in next year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Lionesses’ Sumati Kumari could have easily scored the first goal of the tournament inside six minutes but it was the Panthers' captain Sudha who had the misfortune of guiding the ball into her own net while clearing a cross from the enigmatic Sunita Munda.

The Lionesses were fluid on the pitch as Subhash Chakraborty-coached Panthers had little reply. Lynda Kom, who starred for India in last month’s SAFF U-15 Women’s Championships with four goals chipped in a ball over Anjali Barke’s head after the goalkeeper fumbled, allowing Priyanka to set her up inside the box.

With newly-appointed India U-17 Women’s head coach Thomas Dennerby watching from the stands, Lionesses kept the same momentum in the second half. Priyanka was rewarded with a goal for the constant pressure she mounted on the Panthers’ defence but it was second-half substitute Daisy Crasto who had the chance of the evening as the Lionesses fell shy of scoring the fourth in the dying embers of the game.

Source: ISL Media

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 20:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue