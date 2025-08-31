Brendan Rodgers Admits Celtic's Display Was Not Up To Standard In Old Firm Stalemate

Football Liverpool Secures Narrow Victory Over Arsenal Thanks To Szoboszlai's Late Free-Kick Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning free-kick in the 83rd minute secured a 1-0 victory for Liverpool against Arsenal, keeping them at the top of the Premier League table. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 23:50 [IST]

Liverpool continued their flawless start to the Premier League season with a narrow 1-0 victory over Arsenal at Anfield. Dominik Szoboszlai's spectacular free-kick in the 83rd minute secured the win. This result leaves Liverpool as the only team with a perfect record, following Tottenham's unexpected loss to Bournemouth.

Szoboszlai's decisive goal came from 32 yards out, curling off the left post and leaving Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya helpless. The Hungarian was filling in for Jeremie Frimpong, who was sidelined due to injury. Arsenal, missing key players Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, struggled to break through Liverpool's defence.

Earlier in the match, Noni Madueke forced Alisson into a crucial save with a volley, while Hugo Ekitike had a goal disallowed due to Cody Gakpo being offside. Despite these efforts, it was Szoboszlai's strike that ultimately separated the two sides. Eberechi Eze made his Arsenal debut but couldn't inspire a comeback.

The victory ensures Liverpool remains at the top of the table during the international break. Their latest winning goal from a direct free-kick since Steven Gerrard's effort against Aston Villa in August 2007 highlights Szoboszlai's impact. His goal also marked him as Liverpool's 17th player to score from a direct free-kick in Premier League history.

This match saw both teams combine for an expected goals (xG) total of just 1.0, with Liverpool contributing 0.45 and Arsenal 0.55. Szoboszlai's goal from over 32 yards is the longest-range strike in this Premier League season so far.

Liverpool has now scored in 37 consecutive Premier League matches since September 2024, marking their best-ever scoring streak in the competition. Previous late victories against Bournemouth and Newcastle United were secured by Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha respectively.

Szoboszlai is also notable for being the first player other than Philippe Coutinho or Trent Alexander-Arnold to score a direct free-kick for Liverpool since James Milner did so against Aston Villa in February 2016.