Football Liverpool Triumphs Over Everton 2-1 As Gravenberch Stars In Merseyside Derby In a thrilling Merseyside derby, Liverpool secured a 2-1 victory over Everton with Ryan Gravenberch scoring and assisting. This win marks Liverpool's fifth consecutive Premier League victory. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 19:47 [IST]

Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 victory over Everton. Ryan Gravenberch was instrumental, scoring one goal and assisting another during a dominant first half at Anfield. This win marks Liverpool's fifth consecutive league victory, a feat they have achieved only five times in their history.

At just 23 years and 127 days old, Gravenberch became the youngest Liverpool player to both score and assist in a Premier League Merseyside derby. He is the second youngest overall to achieve this, following Duncan Ferguson for Everton in 1994. Gravenberch has now netted twice in four league appearances this season.

Gravenberch opened the scoring by lifting Mohamed Salah's cross over Jordan Pickford in the 10th minute. Later, he assisted Hugo Ekitike, who was preferred over Alexander Isak in Arne Slot's lineup, to double Liverpool's lead. Despite Everton's late pressure, including Idrissa Gueye's powerful strike narrowing the gap, Liverpool held firm.

This victory also marked Liverpool's first time winning five consecutive home games against Everton since 1937. Under manager Arne Slot, Liverpool have achieved five straight Premier League wins for the first time. Meanwhile, David Moyes continues his winless streak at Anfield, having failed to secure a victory in 21 attempts.

Everton experienced their first defeat since losing to Leeds United on August 18. Despite Jack Grealish missing a volley and Florian Wirtz being denied by James Tarkowski’s tackle, Everton couldn't find an equaliser. The match saw Liverpool not needing last-minute heroics as they had done previously this season.

Liverpool’s impressive form under Slot continues as they aim for further success this season. The team has shown resilience and skill, particularly through players like Gravenberch who are making significant contributions early in the campaign.