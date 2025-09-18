Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans PKL 12 Highlights: Neeraj Narwal, Delhi defenders shine as they rally from behind post to defeat Titans 33-29

Football Liverpool Secures Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Atletico Madrid Thanks To Van Dijk's Late Goal In a thrilling Champions League match, Liverpool defeated Atletico Madrid 3-2 with Virgil van Dijk scoring a late winner. Mohamed Salah played a key role, contributing to the team's strong performance despite previous inconsistencies. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 3:07 [IST]

Liverpool secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, thanks to Virgil van Dijk's decisive header in the 92nd minute. This win continues their trend of dramatic late victories this season. Arne Slot's team has won their first four Premier League matches similarly, although not all performances have been convincing.

Mohamed Salah played a crucial role in Liverpool's strong start, with Alexander Isak making his debut appearance. Salah's free-kick was deflected by Andy Robertson into the net, and shortly after, Robertson scored again following a one-two with Ryan Gravenberch. Despite this promising beginning, Liverpool faced challenges from Atletico Madrid.

Marcos Llorente proved to be a formidable opponent once more for Liverpool. He had previously scored twice against them in the 2019-20 season when Atletico eliminated Liverpool from the competition. This time, Llorente scored two goals again, bringing Atletico level with Liverpool. His second goal came in the 81st minute after Liverpool missed several opportunities to secure victory.

Liverpool's tendency to score late goals continued as Van Dijk sealed the win with his header. This was their sixth goal from the 88th minute onwards this season and their fourth in stoppage time or later. These late goals have been crucial for Liverpool, who have shown resilience despite letting leads slip earlier in matches.

Salah was instrumental throughout the match, scoring, assisting, and hitting the post. He became the first Liverpool player since Yossi Benayoun in 2007 to achieve this feat in a Champions League game. Despite missing chances to extend their lead, Slot's team demonstrated determination and skill.

The expected goals (xG) statistics supported Slot's belief that his team deserved victory. Liverpool had an xG of 2.6 compared to Atletico's 0.61, highlighting their dominance in creating scoring opportunities.

Diego Simeone was sent off after an altercation with home fans following Van Dijk's winner. The match showcased both teams' competitive spirit and tactical prowess.

Liverpool's early goals set a new record for them in major European competitions as they scored twice within six minutes for the first time ever. However, they allowed Atletico back into the game before ultimately securing victory through Van Dijk’s late heroics.

This match highlighted Liverpool’s ability to perform under pressure and secure wins even when faced with setbacks during games. Their consistent late goals have become a defining feature of their season so far as they continue to impress on both domestic and European stages.