Liverpool and Arsenal want Bundesliga starlet Evan Ndicka, a scout report

Bengaluru, March 25: Premier League duo Arsenal and Liverpool have both been strongly linked with a move for 20-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka. The 20-year-old Frenchman is among the biggest defensive talents in the world right now and would be an asset to any Premier League club.
The French Under-21 international was being tracked by a host of top European clubs before the suspension of football across the continent due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The young defender is expected to be one of the most coveted players during the summer transfer window.
The Frenchman has made 14 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga this season for Adi Hütter's side. Although he is predominantly a central defender, the Ndicka is also capable of filling in as a left-back and has been deployed in that role on more occasions this season.
Ndicka is of Cameroonian descent but is born an raised in Paris. He graduated from the youth academy of Auxerre making his senior debut for the club in January 2017 at the age of just 17. After 14 senior appearances for the Ligue 2 club, he joined Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee of just under £5m in July 2018.
A necessary quality to become a top defender is to be a good communicator and Ndicka is a fluent speaker of both German and French as well as English. It will come handy for him with Liverpool and Arsenal both having several members speaking those languages. The Frenchman also has decent experience for a 20-year-old with 16 appearances for Auxerre and 61 for Eintracht Frankfurt.
He is also capped 18 times for various youth setups of the French national team and now a member of the under-21 side. A commanding defender with a frame of 6 feet 4 inches, he is strong in the air.
Also, Ndicka boasts a strong natural ability on the ball which is evident from his capability of playing as a left-back. Ndicka's all-round ability and natural left-foot are increasingly rare commodities for a centre-back. He is also capable of playing in defensive midfield thanks to his excellent ability on the ball and eye for a pass.
Just at the age of 20, Ndicka has a big future ahead of him and has got all the ingredients to become a top footballer. Liverpool and Arsenal both have a lot of reasons to register their interest in the young defender but we can expect a few more clubs to join the race sooner rather than later.