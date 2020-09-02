Liverpool are right to favour Watford star ahead of Wolves forward

Kolkata, September 2: The 2020-21 Premier League season is going to start on September 12 and champions Liverpool have not strengthened their squad as much as their rivals like Chelsea or Manchester City.
We can expect the Reds to add a few players to their roster before the transfer window officially closes on October 5.
If reports in England are to be believed, Liverpool are willing to meet the £40 million asking price for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr and a deal could be underway. Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore is also on Liverpool radar.
Here, we look at why but Sarr is a better option than Traore
Age
The Senegalese international is exactly two years and one month younger than the Wolves speedster and therefore makes more sense for Liverpool
Adaptability
Sarr is most comfortable on the right flank, but can also feature in a more central role as well as on the left flank, something which Traore is not good at. He is more of a modern day wide forward and could deputise in all three attacking positions in Jurgen Klopp's system.
Transfer fee
With Watford being relegated now, the Hornets are not in a place to stand in Sarr's way, but Wolves are comparatively in a much stronger place to negotiate. Therefore, Liverpool are right to prioritise of Sarr ahead of Traore.