Liverpool and Arsenal target Leon Goretzka to join Bayern Munich in summer

London, Jan 1: Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka is currently at the centre of a bidding war between all the top European clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Juventus and Barcelona after his revelation that he is ready to move in from Schalke but according to reports, another European hotshot Bayern Munich now also has joined the race for the Germany midfielder.
The midfielder has only six months left on his current contract and has refused to extend his contract at the club despite being offered a new five-year deal with an annual salary of €10million to make him the highest-ever paid the player at the club.
With January approaching, he will now be able to negotiate a deal via Bosman transfer and as per reports, along with top Premier League, La Liga and Serie A clubs defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich too have joined the race.
At some point, earlier this week, German media house BILD reported that Liverpool were thought to be leading the transfer race, but now Spanish publications Marca has claimed Barcelona has received confirmation that the German midfielder prefers to stay at Germany and will move to Bayern which is a powerhouse of German footballers.
Goretzka has established himself as one of the top players for Schalke since the 2013/14 season and has long been regarded as one of the most promising players of the current German generation.
The 22-year-old scored five times for Schalke last year whereas also dazzled everyone with his performances for Germany at the Confederations Cup where he finished as the top scorer of the tournament.
He also has been terrific this season and has scored four goals from the midfield to inspire his team to a second place in the Bundesliga table, eleven points behind leaders Bayern.
Goretzka will reportedly sign a contract to begin playing for Bayern Munich in July and the deal will be free transfer as per reports. Bayern have always shown their intent to sign top class German players to maintain their German core in the squad thus going for such a prolific midfielder is surely a no-brainer.
Schalke in the last two years have lost a bunch of talented players like Joel Matip, Sead Kolasinac, Julian Draxler and Leroy Sane to top clubs like PSG, Liverpool and City and now if their midfield general Goretzka also leaves on a free transfer it will surely come as a big blow for the German side.