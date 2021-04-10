Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa: Alexander-Arnold strikes late as Reds finally win at Anfield again

By Rob Lancaster
Liverpool
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold scored as Liverpool rallied from a goal down to beat Aston Villa.

London, April 10: Liverpool left it late to secure a first Premier League win at home in 2021, with Trent Alexander-Arnold's superb stoppage-time strike downing Aston Villa 2-1 at Anfield.

The Reds rallied from a goal down to secure three crucial points in terms of the top-four battle, while the result is also a timely boost with a Champions League second leg against Real Madrid coming up in midweek.

Ollie Watkins – who scored a hat-trick in a stunning 7-2 win for his side when Liverpool visited Villa Park early in the season - gave the visitors a half-time advantage on Merseyside, his left-footed shot squeezing underneath Alisson.

1
2128590

Roberto Firmino had a potential equaliser ruled out by the video assistant referee before the interval, but Mohamed Salah scored the Reds' first home goal from open play in the league in 765 minutes to level early in the second half.

RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES

Liverpool had a let-off when Trezeguet hit the post but, with England boss Gareth Southgate watching on, Alexander-Arnold collected a loose ball on the edge of the penalty area and curled in a late winner.

More MOHAMED SALAH News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: SBG 1 - 4 PSG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, April 10, 2021, 21:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 10, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More