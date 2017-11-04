Liverpool attacker Divock Origi hints at permanent move to loan club Wolfsburg

London, Nov 4: Liverpool striker Divock Origi who is on loan at Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg has hinted that he could make the move permanent in the next season.
Origi scored 11 times for Liverpool last season, however, found himself behind the pecking order of Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke in the squad. And to have more game time, the 22-year-old decided this Summer of sealing a move to Wolfsburg on a season-long loan deal.
However it seems like, the Belgian is so far very much impressed with the Bundesliga side's faith on him and in a recent interview with Bild, claimed that he is loving his life at the club and can be interested in making the deal permanent.
"I feel really well here," Origi told Bild. "It's a nice club and I am having a good time. I can grow here. And you can never rule anything out in football."
Origi also emphasized that he has had little contact with his Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, this season, which also ignites the rumour that there is a strong possibility that the versatile attacker could seal a move away from Merseyside in next season.
" Klopp has not contacted me lately," he added.
Jurgen Klopp earlier stated that Origi still had a future at Anfield following the temporary spell away for the time being however, it seems now Wolfsburg are ready to test that resolve and could table a permanent deal in the upcoming time.
Wolfsburg sporting director Olaf Rebbe also maintained the same tone while talking about the possibility of signing the 22-year-old on a permanent basis and conceded he would be open to discussions for Origi if everything goes well.
"We will chat sometime before the summer about how to proceed," Olaf Rebbe said. "At 22, Divock's an extraordinary forward. He's exhibiting his talent here right now."
The Belgium international has been so far impressive for the Bundesliga side and has registered three goals in last six appearances.