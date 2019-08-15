Football
Liverpool close in on Barcelona & Milan's record after Super Cup success

By Opta
Liverpool celebrate their fourth UEFA Super Cup win
Liverpool celebrate their fourth UEFA Super Cup win

Istanbul, August 15: Liverpool are one UEFA Super Cup trophy away from equalling the hauls of Barcelona and AC Milan after overcoming Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out.

Champions League holders Liverpool claimed their fourth Super Cup thanks to Wednesday's 5-4 triumph on penalties in Istanbul.

Goalkeeper Adrian proved the hero for Liverpool, denying Chelsea's Tammy Abraham from the spot after the showdown ended 2-2 at the end of extra time.

Liverpool celebrated as they joined Real Madrid on four Super Cups, within touching distance of five-time winners Barca and Milan.

Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 4:20 [IST]
