Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Liverpool won't man-mark Hazard – Klopp

By
Eden Hazard
Eden Hazard has starred early this season, but Liverpool will not man-mark the Chelsea star.

London, September 29: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted his team would not man-mark Eden Hazard, saying the Chelsea star was too flexible.

Hazard has made an impressive start to the season, scoring five goals and assisting two in six Premier League games.

The Belgium international also scored a stunning winner against Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

While Klopp is wary of Hazard ahead of Saturday's clash at Stamford Bridge, the German said it was too tough to man-mark the 27-year-old attacker.

Preview : Fixtures : Points table

"When Dortmund played Real Madrid I played Mario Gotze against Xabi Alonso but no, I will not man-mark Hazard, because he is much more flexible," he told UK newspapers.

"He is all over the park. With Xabi Alonso it was clear where he was playing. That is a big difference.

"I have the biggest respect for this player. I love it, what a player, but it is not to defend alone.

"Yes it is difficult, but we have to do all the things around it: close spaces, make passes more difficult."

Liverpool are top of the Premier League with six wins from as many games.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: RAY 2 - 2 ESP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 7:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue