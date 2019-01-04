Liverpool consider a new deal for star forward

Football

Kolkata, January 4: Liverpool will reportedly 'consider' whether to offer a new contract to back-up striker Daniel Sturridge, a player who continues to be an important part of the Reds squad, but has started only twice in the Premier League this season.

As things stand, Sturridge is due to be out of contract at the end of June, meaning he could leave Anfield as a free agent.

The alternatives for Liverpool are to hand him an extension or look to sell in January although Jurgen Klopp might not want to lose a quality back-up striker like Sturridge in the middle of the season, especially considering that Liverpool are one of the frontrunners for the Premier League title.

A new deal seems more likely than an immediate exit as per latest reports which claim that Liverpool have 'no intention' of letting the 29-year-old go this month. That isn't to say that a summer departure has been ruled out, however.

The reports say that Sturridge is 'still valued' by Liverpool manager Klopp, with the German seemingly believing that it would be 'difficult' to replace a player of his quality.

It is also said that Sturridge himself is 'determined' to help the club chase silverware in the remainder of this season as Liverpool are in line to win three titles -- Premier League, Champions League and the FA Cup -- and to try and end of a seven-year trophy drought.

The Englishman is reportedly of interest to AC Milan their city rivals Inter Milan, Sevilla, Valencia, Monaco and un-named clubs in the Chinese Super League and so would unlikely be short of options should Liverpool decide against offering him fresh terms or he reject them if a deal is there to be signed.

Sturridge joined Liverpool from Chelsea in January 2013 and soon formed a famous partnership with Luis Suarez that almost fired the Reds to Premier League glory in 2013/14.

Injuries made his career really hard over the next few seasons but while he has been injury-free in 2018/19, Sturridge is now very much a formidable back-up player in the Liverpool setup, with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane proving impossible to displace in the starting line-up.

