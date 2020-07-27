Liverpool could sign Real Betis defender on a cut price deal - Another masterstroke by Klopp?

Bengaluru, July 27: Liverpool continue to be linked with defenders as they seek a replacement for departing Dejan Lovren.
Lovren has apparently agreed on a move to Zenit St Petersburg for €8.5m, which can perhaps rise to €12m figure with add-ons.
The Reds are well equipped defensively with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez forming a solid partnership in the backline with Joel Matip as their deputy. But they do need more strength in that area with Lovren leaving in Summer. Hence, signing a fourth centre-back has become a necessity for the Reds.
But the Reds are unlikely to have significant cash this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. It hence indicates that Klopp now has to look shrewd deals from the market. As per reports, Liverpool are now reportedly considering making an approach for Real Betis centre-back Aissa Mandi in their hunt for a new defender.
The 28-year-old is entering the final year of his contract and apparently has no interest in signing an extension. Consequently, the Spanish side are likely to cash in on him this summer and Liverpool could pounce with reports hinting the Reds are sensing a cut-price deal can be done. He could be available for as little as £10m.
Liverpool, however, can see competition for his signature as allegedly West Ham and Newcastle are also following him for months.
His performance so far this season
Mandi is a versatile central defender. His primary position is in central defence but he can also slot in either of the fullback roles.
He has featured in a total of 30 matches for Real Betis this season. He has averaged 1.1 tackles, 1.3 interceptions and 3.0 clearances per game in La Liga this season which hints at his incredible impact at the centre of the Betis backline.
Does this move make sense?
Liverpool would definitely need reinforcement in the backline with Lovren all set for an exit. The Croatia international isn’t happy being the fourth choice at Anfield, but Mandi might be more willing to fill that role in the squad.
Liverpool could directly put in the money gained from Lovren's sale for the 28-year-old and the player would agree to play for a lower salary than him as well.
Financially this transfer looks perfect. Impact wise on the field, Klopp can benefit from adding someone of Mandi's background on loan as he has what it takes to serve as a useful squad player under the expert guidance of Klopp at Anfield.
Moreover, he could be an ideal option, given that he could also provide cover at full-back, another area of the squad where Liverpool could do with a back-up option.