Arsenal vs Brighton Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carabao Cup Round 4 Match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Liverpool Suffers 0-3 Defeat To Crystal Palace In EFL Cup As Ismaila Sarr Stars Ismaila Sarr scored twice as Crystal Palace secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Liverpool in the EFL Cup. The defeat marks Liverpool's sixth loss in seven matches across all competitions. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 4:07 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Crystal Palace delivered a decisive 3-0 win over Liverpool in the EFL Cup fourth round at Anfield. Ismaila Sarr was the star, scoring twice late in the first half. Yeremy Pino added a third goal to seal the victory. This defeat adds to Liverpool's struggles, marking their sixth loss in seven matches across all competitions.

The match began quietly, with Federico Chiesa missing an early chance for Liverpool. However, defensive issues soon emerged for the Reds. Joe Gomez's misstep allowed Sarr to score his first goal after 41 minutes. Sarr then teamed up with Pino to net another just before halftime, leaving Liverpool trailing.

In the second half, Liverpool failed to mount a comeback. Their situation worsened when Amara Nello received a red card for a last-man foul on Justin Devenny. Pino capitalised on this by scoring into the bottom-right corner, further dampening spirits at Anfield amid heavy rain.

Sarr has become a consistent threat to Liverpool, scoring seven goals against them in various competitions, including this season's Community Shield and Premier League. In this match alone, he attempted five shots, more than any other player on the field.

This encounter marked the fifth EFL Cup meeting between these teams. Crystal Palace has now advanced in three of those encounters compared to Liverpool's two. The Reds have not won any of their last four home games against Palace, a streak reminiscent of their struggles against Aston Villa from 2012 to 2014.

Nello's Unfortunate Record

Amara Nello's dismissal added to his unfortunate record at Liverpool. He has been sent off in both of his senior appearances for the club, with his previous red card occurring during a Champions League match against PSV in January.

This victory highlights Crystal Palace's dominance over Liverpool recently and underscores Sarr's significant impact against them. As they advance in the EFL Cup, Palace will look to maintain their strong form while Liverpool seeks solutions to their ongoing challenges.