Liverpool, Crystal Palace look to sign Trapp from PSG

Bengaluru, December 26: Premier League clubs Liverpool and Crystal Palace are on high alert after the agent of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp revealed that he is open to leaving the Ligue 1 club in January.
The 27-year-old has featured in just two Ligue 1 matches this season, with manager Unai Emery preferring Alphonse Areola to Trapp.
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is reportedly in the market for a new 'keeper as Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius both continue to disappoint in high pressure situations.
Eagles boss Roy Hodgson is also interested in acquiring the services of the German international, but Liverpool will surely have an edge over the South London club.
Speaking to Sport 1, Trapp's agent Jorg Neybauer said: "If there's a chance in the winter, Kevin wants to leave Paris."
Trapp revealed he was unhappy at PSG last month. He's desperate to make more appearances for his club in order to feature in Joachim Loew's German World Cup squad for 2018 Russia.
"If you want to go to the World Cup, you have to be playing. We'll see what happens," Trapp said.
It is believed the French club will listen to offers of around £13million, which is not a big amount in today's market.
Trapp signed for PSG in the summer of 2015 on a five-year deal from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. He was dropped for French youth international Arreola in the last campaign.
Elsewhere, Trapp's Argentine teammate Javier Pastore has ruled out a move away in the winter transfer window, which would be a major blow to Liverpool who have a long-term interest in the playmaker.
Liverpool fans will be surely happy to see the club looking for options under the bar following Mignolet's errant display against Arsenal. But they might not be happy with the choice as Trapp is hardly an upgrade on the Belgian.