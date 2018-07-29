Liverpool demanding £20m for Danny Ings, Crystal Palace among a host of clubs interested

Bengaluru, July 29: Crystal Palace have reportedly stepped up their interests in bringing Liverpool forward Danny Ings though as per reports, the Eagles will have to meet the Reds' £20 million price tag if they are to acquire the striker.
Crystal Palace are on the hunt for a new striker following Cristian Benteke's disappointing campaign last term and it now looks like Roy Hodgson is looking to raid his former club to bolster his attacking options.
Hodgson, during the goal crisis period last season, deployed winger Wilfried Zaha as a forward which was a huge success. However with the Ghana international linked up with a multi-million euro move to the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Spurs, it is believed that the English manager wants to keep his options open.
Ings arrived in Merseyside on a free transfer in 2015 from Burnley, but a series of injuries saw him struggle to make an impact at Anfield. He missed almost the whole campaign in 2016/17 season following a knee injury and till now in his three years stay, the 26-year-old only managed 25 appearances from which 14 came last season only.
Crystal Palace are ready to pay £20m for Liverpool striker Danny Ings, which could rise to around £25m after various clauses.— LFC News (@LFCTransferNRS) July 28, 2018
They have opened talks over a possible deal and are hoping to convince Ings to choose Palace as his next club. (John Percy - Telegraph) pic.twitter.com/zFKaQvmmgx
However, the English international is said to be ready to kick-start his career once again and reportedly has held talks with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp over a possible move.
The forward currently has almost an impossible job to dislodge Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino from their positions to grab a starting spot. To gain more game time under his belt, he has reportedly asked Klopp to grant a move.
Liverpool have reportedly granted him his wish. But they have put a £20 million price tag on him. Ings has still two years remaining on his Liverpool contract but with such price tag, he could head to any of the mid-table Premier League clubs.
The forward has been left out of Liverpool's pre-season tour of the United States and he is currently undergoing double training sessions at Melwood in between negotiations for a move that befits him.
Apart from Crystal Palace, Southampton also have reportedly enquired about the forward, whereas a move to Leicester or Newcastle is also being seen as a possibility.