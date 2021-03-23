Liverpool eye Udinese star as Wijnaldum replacement: Right choice for the Reds?

Kolkata, March 23: Liverpool plan to revitalize their sqad after a disappointing Premier League title defence in the 2020/21 season and they see strengthening the midfield as one of the key areas. And as per rumours, they have identified Udinese midfielder, Rodrigo De Paul as a key target in the summer transfer window.
Liverpool reportedly see him as an ideal replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, whose contract runs out at the end of this campaign. It is believed that the Reds are now prepared to join Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Leeds United in the race to acquire the signature of the Argentine midfielder.
Rodrigo De Paul's brilliant campaign so far
The 26-year-old has been with the Serie A outfit since 2016, having joined them from Valencia. Over the last few years, he has progressed considerably, becoming a pivotal figure for Le Zebrette while also becoming the club captain this season.
He has managed six goals and seven assists from 29 matches in all competitions. Influencing the game at both ends during his time on the pitch he has averaged 1.3 tackles, 0.6 interceptions, 0.4 clearances, 2.4 key passes and 3.4 dribbles per 90 minutes per game this season.
Playing Style
De Paul is capable of operating in the number 8 role or further forward, with his ability to break up play and create which is quite similar to Wijnaldum. Considering his productivity upfront he could even be a better player going forward than the Dutch midfielder.
Contract Situation
De Paul is under contract until 2024, and Udinese are under no financial pressure to sell. The Serie A side is keen to hold on to their star man, and their general director has already insisted that any interested parties will have to meet their valuation for the player, which is understood to be in the region of £35 million.
Good choice for the Reds?
The Argentine midfielder has been in excellent form for the last couple of years and is in the peak of his playing career. At 26, he could become a first-team regular at Anfield for at least 3-4 years, making him a great option in the summer transfer window.