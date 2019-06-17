Liverpool eyeing shock swoop for Southampton keeper to replace Mignolet

Bengaluru, June 17: Liverpool are reportedly lining up a shock summer move for Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy as a replacement for Simon Mignolet should the goalkeeper depart Liverpool this summer, according to reports.
Liverpool are willing to listen to offers for the Belgian keeper who has picked up only two appearances all season while another option Loris Karius is set to stay another year at Besiktas which has stressed the need for a number two to first choice Alisson Becker.
Although, Young Reds stopper Caoimhin Kelleher is being tipped for a bright future at the club and could be delivered the secondary role, but it is understood that as of now Klopp wants an experienced presence on board to allow the young Irishman to continue his development which have made them jump in the market.
Now as per reports, after Cardiff's Neil Etheridge and Hull City's Marshall, Sotton's Mccarthy is the latest name to feature in the Klopp's wishlist.
The Reds were linked with a move for McCarthy last year—although that was suggested at the time as a move for an alternative first choice, with interest in Alisson proving problematic at the time. But the Reds finally got their man and McCarthy remained at St Mary’s.
McCarthy joined Southampton in 2016 in a £3.5million deal from Crystal Palace and mostly had been a backup choice at Saints only to see his stakes rising after dip in form of Fraser Foster. He was last term started as the first-choice at Southampton and even his form earned him a call-up to the England national team, with him making his debut in November last year.
However, towards the latter stages of the season, he lost his place to Angus Gunn, finishing with 25 league appearances, in which he managed 4 clean sheets.
The English keeper's potential arrival at Anfield will surely not be an exciting prospect for Liverpool fans however it can actually make a lot of sense. Mccarthy would be likely to accept sitting on the bench week in, week out, and play only at cup games which can't be maintained likewise for any other top keepers.
The former Leeds United, Ipswich Town, QPR keeper has only one year left on his deal and is likely to command a fee in the region of €15m.