Liverpool flop set to head back to Anfield after permanent deal snub

Bengaluru, Feb 24: Loris Karius is set to make a sensational return to Liverpool as according to a report of The Athletic, his loanee club Besiktas will not be taking the German goalkeeper on a permanent deal.
The 26-year-old hasn’t played a professional game for Liverpool since his horror performance in the 2018 Champions League final. The very next season he was sent to Besiktas on a two-year loan, with the option to make the deal permanent for £7.25million.
He although has played regularly during his time in Turkey, making 62 appearances in all competitions so far however there’s been some ups and downs and reportedly they aren’t impressed enough to sign him on a permanent basis.
His time in Turkey has not been easy. There have been three managers to work with, some of whom publically criticised the German, and tried to cancel the loan several times. There was a conflict with unpaid wages with the Besiktas too. But despite all such scenes, he has still been manager Sergen Yalcin's first choice in the goal. But the troubled alliance is finally set to end in the Summer as reportedly Besiktas have finally informed both Liverpool and the player that they will not exercise the purchase option.
He now looks all set for a return to his old side. But sadly there may not be a place for the German keeper again in the side. His replacement, Alisson since taking charge of the goal has developed into one of the best keepers of the world. While this season's signing of Adrian on a free deal as the second choice too has been a massive hit. Therefore it doesn’t look like Karius is needed at this point, so surely he will need to find a new club next season.
Karius, however, could join the side on the pre-season tour. But even it could be avoided if a deal is agreed with another club beforehand. Moving on and resuming to rebuild his career looks like the right move for Karius at the moment and he should not be short of options from lower-ranked Bundesliga sides or lower-ranked sides of Europe.