Liverpool heading for record-breaking kit deal

By
klopp

Bengaluru, April 16: Liverpool are in advanced talks with Nike over a long-term kit deal that could eclipse Manchester United's record-breaking kit deal in Premier League, according to reports.

According to a report shared by ESPN, the Reds have held a primary discussion with merchanside giants Nike over a long term deal which could even surpass Manchester United's £750m partnership with Adidas, becoming the biggest kit deal in Premier League history.

Barcelona's £100m-a-year, 10-year deal with Nike, which began in 2018, is the biggest in football, surpassing the £98m-a-year, a 10-year deal struck between Real Madrid and Adidas in 2015.

Liverpool are unlikely to clinch such a package but definitely could demand the close figure which could match or eventually break Manchester United's record Premier league deal.

New Balance has been in charge of Liverpool kits since the 2015-16 season with the deal being worth £45m-a-year. However, with the contract set to end in 2019-20, the Reds reportedly are looking at Nike to hike their figure.

However, the reports also suggest that it's not just Nike that the Reds are in discussions with. In an effort to secure the highest possible figure for their new kit deal, Liverpool have reportedly also held discussions with Adidas and Puma but the rumour is that right now they are much deeper into negotiations with Nike.

Although, amidst such rumours, apparently their current sponsor New Balance reportedly have an option in the agreement with Liverpool to match any potential new offer and thus extend its current contract.

Liverpool have been on an upward curve since hiring Jurgen Klopp three seasons back, playing back to back European final in the last two seasons and on the course of winning their first ever league this term. It certainly has taken huge strides in expanding their global brand.

The Red half of Merseyside recently have announced two years of record kit sales while the signings of marquee stars like Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and others have been cherry on the cake expanding the brand value of the club.

They also generated 880 million viewers across all competitions - which is the highest among any Premier League team.

Hence, looking at such growth, it can be wise for New Balance to accept the terms proposed by the current Premier League leaders. Although it still remains a big question if they can match the figures compared to the much bigger financial giants like Adidas or Nike.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 15:16 [IST]
