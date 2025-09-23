Football Liverpool's Strong Start Makes Them 'Impossible' To Catch In Premier League Title Race, Says Maresca Enzo Maresca believes Liverpool's impressive start in the Premier League makes them nearly impossible to catch. With a perfect record and key signings, they lead Chelsea by five points. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 17:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has expressed doubts about any team catching Liverpool in this season's Premier League title race. Liverpool have started their campaign strongly, winning all five of their matches and maintaining a perfect record. They currently lead the table by five points. The Reds strengthened their squad with significant signings like Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, and Alexander Isak.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are eager to build on their recent successes in the Conference League and Club World Cup. However, they find themselves seven points behind Liverpool after a 2-2 draw with Brentford and a 2-1 loss to Manchester United, marking their first league defeat this season. Chelsea's chances of winning the title were initially given an outside chance by the Opta supercomputer, which predicted an 8.3% likelihood before the season began.

Those odds have now decreased to just 3.1%, reflecting Liverpool's formidable squad strength. Maresca acknowledged that Liverpool's current form makes it challenging for any club to catch up. "If they continue in this way, I think it is impossible to catch them, not just for us, but for all the clubs," he stated. He praised Liverpool's strategic player acquisitions as evidence of their intent to compete for both the Premier League and Champions League titles.

Chelsea are currently winless in three matches across all competitions, with one draw and two losses. They are preparing for their EFL Cup third-round match against Lincoln City on Tuesday. Despite these setbacks, Chelsea remain focused on improving their performance as they navigate through a challenging season.

Maresca highlighted Liverpool's impressive performance since last year as a key factor in their success. He noted that the club's decision to invest in top players demonstrates their clear ambition to secure major trophies once again. This determination has set them apart from other teams in the league.

The upcoming fixtures will be crucial for Chelsea as they aim to regain momentum and close the gap with Liverpool. The team's ability to bounce back from recent setbacks will be vital in maintaining competitiveness throughout the season.